* Schwab says U.S. in "ashes of the last downturn"

* Says inflation is biggest worry

* Expects confidence to pick up as U.S. elections near

By John McCrank

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 3 The United States is nearing the end of the economic downturn and the next big threat is inflation, said Charles "Chuck" Schwab, founder and chairman of the board of his namesake firm, one of the largest U.S. brokerages.

A Reuters poll in October showed that U.S. economic growth is likely to pick up by year-end, though analysts have reined in their expectations again and still see a one-in-three chance the economy will slide back into recession.

"I view the economy a little bit more positive than I hear the average time I turn CNBC," Schwab told CNBC's Maria Bartiromo during a session at the Schwab IMPACT conference in San Francisco on Thursday. "We are pretty much at the ashes of the last downturn."

Yet fresh economic data on Thursday showed that the U.S. service sector cooled in October, just as leaders from the world's biggest economies met in France to discuss Europe's debt crisis, which could potentially send the global economy back into recession. See [ID:nN1E7A20JG] [ID:nN1E7A20F7]

Schwab, 74, said that with high government deficits, record profits by corporations and growing demand from developing countries, it is inflation -- not deflation -- that is his biggest worry in the near- to medium-term.

That varies with what the U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday, when it projected inflation to be muted over its forecast horizon. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke also called the high level of U.S. unemployment a national crisis. [ID:nN1E7A01ZU]

Schwab, who was very critical of U.S. President Barack Obama and his administration, said he thinks confidence in the U.S. economy may begin turning around in the next four to six months, as the 2012 U.S. presidential election nears.

"There will be the anticipation of new tax systems, of new ways to deal with the budgetary deficits that we have and we know that we have to get control over," he said at the conference, with about 4,000 registered investment advisers in attendance. "Strength has to make that decision and presently we do not have that strength."

The best way to deal with an inflationary environment is by having a diversified portfolio with strong, dividend paying companies, Schwab said.

He said his own portfolio is much more diversified than in the past, including the use of exchange-traded funds.

REGULATORY BURDEN

Schwab was especially critical regarding government regulation, specifically aiming his remarks at the sweeping Dodd-Frank financial reform overhaul last year aimed at curbing the excessive Wall Street risk-taking that nearly leveled the financial system.

"It's a disaster, frankly," he said. "Leave us alone and let us get back to economic freedom and grow this economy."

When asked about high-frequency trading, however, in which massive numbers of computerized trades are completed in fractions of seconds, Schwab said that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or another party, needs to set some boundaries.

High frequency trading "takes liquidity out of the market and I'm not sure it ever really provides it, so I would have some questions. If I was the tsar, I would bring it inside the boundaries," he said.

Volatile markets have benefited Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N), which has about $1.58 trillion in client assets, as active traders try to keep up with the swings of the market.

Schwab said his firm did over 1 million trades in one day last week.

He added that he expects the registered investment advisers industry, which he put at about 16,000 advisers and $3 trillion in assets, to double in size over 10 years.

(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Walden Siew)