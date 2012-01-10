* Fees of 65 to 70 basis points include financial advice
* Company expects to launch ETF version of plan in 2013
Jan 10 Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) launched a
new 401(k) plan on Tuesday comprised exclusively of index
mutual funds that it says significantly reduces the costs of
saving for retirement by taking active management out of the
equation.
The launch comes just months before new U.S. Department of
Labor rules are due to take effect requiring 401(k) plan
providers to disclose the fees they charge. [nN1E803045]
"We saw how people got upset about even the fees on their
bank credit cards and debit cards," said Jim McCool, head of
Schwab's Institutional Services. "Wait until they see their
401(k) statement disclosures."
There are about 50 million Americans with 401(k) accounts
totaling nearly $3 trillion in assets, according to data from
Schwab. Some of Schwab's current 401(k) customers are already
transitioning to the new model, the company said.
Schwab is one of the biggest U.S. brokerages, with about
$1.67 trillion in client assets.
McCool said that participants in typical company 401(k)
plans pay about 1 percent in fees and an additional half
percent for financial advice. That would add up to $1,500 in
fees for a person with $100,000 in their 401(k).
A Cerulli analysis of mid-sized 401(k) plans pegged average
costs -- without advice -- a bit lower, at about 86 basis
points.
Schwab's "Index Advantage" 401(k) plan will cost
participants 65 to 70 basis points, with financial advice
included, or $650 to $700 in fees on a $100,000 account.
Without the advice, the cost to participants is about 20
basis points.
"What we're doing is helping both employers and
participants in these 401(k) programs understand the real
impact of expense," said McCool.
PLAN OPTIONS
Employers who opt for Schwab's indexed-fund plan can choose
from about 17 asset categories to build their plans.
Around half of the funds will be from Vanguard, with the
remainder from Schwab, BlackRock (BLK.N), TIAA CREF and others,
said Steve Anderson, head of retirement plan services at
Schwab.
Employees will be able to opt out of the financial advice
component of the plan, but Schwab expects about nine of 10 to
take on the services, provided by GuidedChoice Asset
Management. In typical plans, only about 10 percent of
participants opt for advice services, he said.
"Nine of 10 are flying blind," McCool said.
Schwab also plans to introduce a version of Schwab Index
Advantage that will use only index-based exchange-traded funds,
probably in early 2013, McCool said.
(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Jennifer
Merritt and Chelsea Emery)