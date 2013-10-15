(Corrects official title of Randy Frederick in paragraph 18)
By Jed Horowitz
Oct 15 Charles Schwab Corp, a U.S.
discount broker, posted its highest quarterly profit since the
financial crisis on Tuesday as the rising U.S. stock market
fueled more customer trading.
The broker's shares rose as much as 8.1 percent.
Schwab's third-quarter revenue of $1.37 billion was its best
since the height of the Internet bubble more than a decade ago.
The company offered a rosy outlook, helped by higher revenue and
tamped-down expenses.
The rising U.S. stock market also helped the company. With
the Federal Reserve unlikely to scale back its bond-buying
stimulus program, the stock market has been jumping.
Schwab said it benefited from the economic recovery, but
also from winning more assets from clients. In the traditionally
slow summer quarter, it gained $43 billion in net new assets, 97
percent higher than a year earlier.
Schwab is selling more services to clients this year. It
historically focused on serving individual investors making
their own investment choices, but is now also offering advice
for a fee. The company said $1 trillion of its $2.15 trillion of
client assets were enrolled in some form of advice program.
About 74,000 of Schwab's 8.7 million brokerage account
clients this year received financial plans, which advise
customers on how to manage their money. Last quarter, 26,000
clients received a plan, a 63 percent increase over last year's
third quarter.
The broker's strategy of selling a range of retirement,
savings and investments products has also been adopted by big
rivals such as UBS Wealth Americas, Wells Fargo & Co's
Wells Fargo Advisors and Bank of America Corp's
Merrill Lynch wealth management arm.
Charles Schwab said third-quarter profit rose 17 percent
from a year earlier to $290 million. Earnings per share of 22
cents beat analysts' average estimate of 20 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Schwab, which have gained 55 percent this year
including reinvested dividends, soared 8.1 percent to $23.79 in
morning trading and were up 6 percent at midday. The broader
market and most financial services stocks were trading down.
Schwab's third-quarter revenue was the highest in more than
a decade, even though historically low interest rates have
weighed on its money market funds. The broker waived a record
$180 million in fees on the funds, because in a low-yielding
environment they would have otherwise had negative returns.
MORE COMING
The company said it expects revenue to rise 3 percent to 5
percent faster than expenses in 2014, a sign that the retail
brokerage giant is taming costs and continues to collect assets
from clients at a strong pace.
Schwab reiterated that if the economy continues to recover
and interest rates remain at current levels, it will become more
profitable.
For all of 2013, Schwab expects revenue to outpace expenses
by 1 percent to 2 percent, pretax profit margin to stay at a
minimum of 30 percent, and earnings per share in the mid-70-cent
range. Pretax profit margin in the third quarter was 33.8
percent, its highest level this year, partly reflecting cuts
Schwab has made in its marketing, hiring and project budgets.
Like many of its competitors, Schwab also said it was still
Schwab also indicated that clients appeared to be regaining
confidence in the market. It added about 16,000 net new retail
brokerage accounts, 14 percent more than a year earlier.
Customer trading volume, Schwab's traditional measure of
client confidence and risk-taking, rose 6 percent in September
from a year earlier to an average of 469,200 trades a day, but
was flat with August's volume.
Randy Frederick, managing director of active trading &
derivatives with the Schwab Center for Financial Research, said
last week that trading volume among all retail investors had not
been keeping pace with the broad rise in stock markets, a sign
that investors were letting their profits ride and waiting for
dips to buy. Frederick is primarily responsible for active
trader education and market analysis.
However, Schwab clients were pulling money out of large-cap
stock mutual funds in August and September, while buying
international and small-to-mid-cap stock funds, another sign of
rising risk appetite.
