NEW YORK, March 13 Charles Schwab Corp's
first-quarter earnings per share are currently running
about 1 cent lower than the 24 cents a share it reported in the
first quarter of 2014.
Chief Financial Officer Joe Martinetto attributed the drop
to lower-than-expected trading from clients due to negative
stock market returns through early February. In a prepared
statement, he said expenses were higher than in the fourth
quarter, as expected, as Schwab markets its new robo-advisor
program.
Martinetto's comments were included in Schwab's monthly
activity report, which showed core net new assets from clients
in February of $12.3 billion, bringing total client assets at
month's end up 10 percent from a year earlier to $2.53 trillion.
Schwab shares were down 1.1 percent at $30.69 in early
trading.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Bernadette Baum)