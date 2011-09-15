* Daily average trades up 57 pct in Aug from year-ago
* Client assets flat from July at $1.65 trillion
* optionsXpress trading volumes up 17 pct in Aug from July
Sept 15 The number of average daily trades at
U.S. discount broker Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) soared 35
percent in August from July and 57 percent from a year earlier
as traders scrambled to react to increased market volatility.
Schwab said its clients made an average of 545,300 daily
trades in the month, up from 404,100 in July and 346,000 in
August 2010.
Total client assets were $1.65 trillion at the end of the
month, flat from July, and up 19 percent from a year earlier.
The downgrading of the U.S. credit rating by Standard &
Poor's in August, as well as worries about U.S. and European
debt levels, shook markets and investors scrambled to react,
sending trading levels higher. [ID:nN1E774236]
At the same time, doubts over the health of the global
economic recovery increased, sending equities markets lower.
Net new assets brought to the company by new and existing
clients in August totaled $62.4 billion, including a planned
$56.1 billion inflow related to a mutual fund clearing services
client.
Schwab had 8.18 million active brokerage accounts in the
month, 765,000 banking accounts, and 1.45 million corporate
retirement plan participants.
On Monday, Schwab rivals TD Ameritrade Holding Corp
(AMTD.O), and E*Trade Financial (ETFC.O) reported
month-over-month trading volume increases of 33 percent and 34
percent respectively. [ID:nS1E78B0R3]
Schwab completed the $1 billion deal to acquire
optionsXpress on Sept. 1, expanding its offerings in the
options and futures market. [ID:nN1E78014C]
The August metrics for optionsXpress were not included in
Schwab's report for the month.
Separately, the company said average daily trades at
optionsXpress were up 17 percent in August from July and up 44
percent a year earlier, to 55,000.
Client assets were down 4 percent from July, and up 13
percent from August 2010 at $8.1 billion, while new brokerage
accounts were up 50 percent from both the previous month and
the previous year, at 3,000.
OptionsXpress had 403,000 client accounts in the month, up
1 percent from July and 9 percent from August 2010.
(Reporting by John McCrank in Toronto; editing by Rob Wilson)