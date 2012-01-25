(Corrects headline to show revenues fell 15.5 pct, not 18 pct)

LONDON, JAN 25 - LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Charles Stanley Group PLC : * Q3 revenues to 31 December 2011 were £27.3 million (2010/11: £32.3 million * Total fees increased by 5.8% to £16.6 million (2010/11: £15.6 million) for

the third quarter * Commission income down £6 mn on reduced volumes caused by poor trading

environment, euro uncertainty * Total client funds at £14.48 bn demonstrated underlying organic growth over

the nine months