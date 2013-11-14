BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 12 pct passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
Nov 14 Charles Stanley Group PLC : * Charles Stanley Group PLC acquisition of Evercore Pan Asset Capital Management Limited * For an undisclosed initial cash consideration with further considerations over the next 12 and 18 months * Acquisition is conditional upon change of control permission being granted by the Financial Conduct Authority. * Exchanged contracts to acquire the entire issued share capital of Evercore Pan Asset Capital Management Ltd
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing