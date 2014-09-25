European shares dip on weak banks and energy before Dutch vote, Fed
* Dutch election, U.S. rate decision in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
Sept 25 Charles Stanley Group Plc :
* Sir David Howard has informed board that he wishes to relinquish position of ceo but is willing to continue as non-executive chairman
* In the interim, Sir David will continue to discharge his executive responsibilities until an orderly hand over occurs. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dutch election, U.S. rate decision in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, March 14 Drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals will not see any changes to its planned refinancing in the wake of billionaire William Ackman and his hedge fund Pershing Square selling its share of the company, sources said.
* China data reinforces idea of stronger demand (Adds closing prices)