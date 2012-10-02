UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON Oct 2 Charles Taylor PLC : * Appointment of interim group CFO * Appointment of Tito Soso as interim group chief financial officer * Progressing the search for a permanent group chief financial officer
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts