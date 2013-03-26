DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
March 26 Charleston Educational Excellence Financing Corp, S.C. is expecting to sell $351.330 million of installment purchase revenue refunding bonds during the week of April 1, said a market source on Tuesday.
The series 2013B bonds will be issued for the Charleston County School District, S.C. project.
Wells Fargo Securities is the lead manager of the sale according to the preliminary official statement.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* istar announces pricing of $375 million senior unsecured notes
FRANKFURT, March 9 The European Central Bank is set to keep monetary policy on hold on Thursday as it casts a cautious eye ahead to high-risk elections in the Netherlands and France during an upsurge in populist, anti-establishment sentiment.