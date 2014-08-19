Aug 19 Charles Voegele Holding AG : * Says H1 EBITDA totaled CHF 14 million compared with CHF 5 million for the

first half of 2013 * Says H1 net result improved by CHF 9 million to chf 12 million * Says gross sales on like-for-like basis grew by 1% compared with the first

half of 2013 * Says H1 net sales fell by 3% during the first half of 2014 to CHF 452 million * Refile-charles voegele holding ag says h1 (adds h1) gross sales on

like-for-like basis grew by 1% compared with the first half of 2013 * Says primary aims for 2014 are to bring halt to downward sales trend

(like-for-like) * Says aims to record a breakeven result (EBIT) for 2014 * Source text - bit.ly/1Bw8LVi * Further company coverage