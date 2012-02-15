LOS ANGELES Feb 15 The makers of TV comedy "Two and a Half Men" have told Charlie Sheen to stop using their photos to promote his upcoming new show "Anger Management", industry sources said on Wednesday.

Lawyers for Warner Bros. television studio sent a cease and desist letter to Sheen and the makers of "Anger Management" claiming ownership of at least two photos of the actor from his years with hit show "Two and a Half Men."

The legal letter said the photos were used in material distributed at a TV industry marketing event in January to promote Sheen's new program, which is due to be broadcast on the FX network later this year, the sources said.

Sheen was fired from his starring role in "Two and A Half Men" last year in a bitter public dispute with the comedy's creator and its makers. The wayward actor was replaced in September with Ashton Kutcher.

"Anger Management" is loosely based on the 2003 film of the same name. It will see Sheen playing a therapist who causes chaos in the lives of his patients with his unconventional methods.

Sheen has an ownership stake in the show, which is being produced by Lionsgate Television and Debmar-Mercury. Lionsgate and Debmar-Mercury declined to comment on the letter on Wednesday and the FX network did not return calls for comment. (Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)