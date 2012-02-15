(Adds FX distancing itself from issue, para 4)
LOS ANGELES Feb 15 The makers of TV
comedy "Two and a Half Men" have told Charlie Sheen to stop
using their photos to promote his upcoming new show "Anger
Management", industry sources said on Wednesday.
Lawyers for Warner Bros. television studio sent a cease and
desist letter to Sheen and the makers of "Anger Management"
claiming ownership of at least two photos of the actor from his
years with hit show "Two and a Half Men."
The legal letter said the photos were used in material
distributed at a TV industry marketing event in January to
promote Sheen's new program, which is due to be broadcast on the
FX network later this year, the sources said.
An FX spokesman said the network had nothing to do with the
promotional materials at issue.
Sheen has an ownership stake in the show, which is being
produced by Lionsgate Television and Debmar-Mercury. Lionsgate
and Debmar-Mercury declined to comment on the letter on
Wednesday.
Sheen was fired from his starring role in "Two and A Half
Men" last year in a bitter public dispute with the comedy's
creator and its makers. The wayward actor was replaced in
September with Ashton Kutcher.
"Anger Management" is loosely based on the 2003 film of the
same name. It will see Sheen playing a therapist who causes
chaos in the lives of his patients with his unconventional
methods.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)