* Q3 adj. loss/shr $0.08 vs est. loss/shr $0.09
* Q3 net sales $429.7 mln vs est. $445.7 mln
* To commence strategic review of operations
* To divest Fashion Bug business
Dec 1 Women's clothing and shoe retailer
Charming Shoppes Inc said it will shed its Fashion Bug
business and focus on its flagship Lane Bryant brand instead, in
a bid to spark a turnaround in its business.
Shares of the company surged as much as 18 percent on
Thursday on Nasdaq. They were trading up at $4.25 in morning
trade.
The company also said it is undertaking a strategic and
financial review of all its businesses and has engaged Barclays
Capital to help review options.
Charming Shoppes has been losing out to rivals like Ann Inc
and Chico's FAS Inc and has made attempts to
breathe new life into its waning business by closing
unprofitable stores and launching new products.
Earlier this year, the company, which mostly sells
plus-sized apparel, hired former Ann Taylor executive Anthony
Romano as its CEO.
The company also reported a third-quarter loss that narrowly
beat expectations, helped by higher gross margins.
(Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)