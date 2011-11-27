Nov 27 Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (CPF) , a Thai agricultural giant, has agreed to acquire 74.2 percent of CP Pokphand Co Ltd (CPP), its Hong Kong-listed affiliate, in a deal potentially worth more than $2 billion.

CPF will gain access to markets in China and Vietnam with this deal. According to a statement late on Friday, the Bangkok-listed company will buy 18.8 billion CPP shares at HK$0.90 each, where its share price closed on Thursday.

Trading in CPP in Hong Kong was suspended on Friday pending this announcement and will resume on Monday. It closed up 8.4 percent on Thursday, while CPF surged 4.2 percent in the two sessions leading up to the announcement. ($ = HK$7.80)

(Reporting by Clement Tan in Hong Kong; Editing by Ron Popeski)