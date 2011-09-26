JAKARTA, Sept 26 Indonesia's Charoen Pokphand :

* Signed $250 million credit facility from 13 banks to refinance debt and for capital expenditure, it said in a statement.

* Appointed Citibank as the coordinator of the loan and along with Bank Mandiri , Bank Central Asia , and DBS Bank as joint mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners.

* The credit facility consist of two tranches with tenor raging from 3 to 5 years in a combined currencies of rupiah and U.S dollar. (Reporting by Jakarta Bureau)