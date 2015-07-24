BANGKOK, July 24 Thailand's largest meat and animal feed producer, Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl, said on Friday it was considering acquisitions of food processing businesses in Russia, with two deals under negotiation.

The company planned to spend about 20 billion baht ($573.23 million) this year, mainly to finance expansion of its overseas units, Chief Executive Adirek Sripratak told reporters.

Revenue from an integrated poultry business in Russia, which its subsidiary will acquire from Agro-Invest Brinky B.V. will come in the fourth quarter this year, with the acquisition to approach break even in five years, he said.

CP Foods maintained a 10 percent growth target for both sales and revenue this year, with losses in the shrimp sector narrowing from last year's, he said.

