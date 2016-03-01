UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK, March 1 Charoen Pokphand Foods , Thailand's largest meat and feed producer, expects between 10 percent and 15 percent sales and profit growth this year, driven by rising demand and food prices, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
Adirek Sripratak also told Reuters the company planned to invest 15 billion baht, excluding in mergers and acquisitions, this year.
He also said he was confident about the firm's outlook this year, despite a global economic slowdown, including in China. The shrimp business, which has been hit by losses for three years, is expected to make profit in the first quarter, he added.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.