BANGKOK Feb 27 Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF) , Thailand's largest meat and animal feed producer, said fourth quarter net profit dropped more than a half, missing forecasts, hit by a slower-than-expected recovery in its shrimp business.

CPF, owned by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen Pokphand Group, posted on Friday a net profit of 807 million baht ($25 million) for the October-December quarter, lower than the 1.8 billion baht average forecast in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

This compared with 1.76 billion baht profit a year earlier.

For 2014, annual net profit rose 49 percent to 10.6 billion baht, with sales rising 9 percent to 426 billion baht. ($1 = 32.60 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)