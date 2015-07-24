BANGKOK, July 24 Thailand's largest meat and animal feed producer, Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl said on Friday its subsidiary will acquire an integrated poultry business in Russia from Agro-Invest Brinky B.V. for $680 million.

Its wholly-owned unit CPF Netherlands has agreed to buy the entire stake in a new Russian company to be set up by August 31, the Thai firm said in a statement.

The first acquisition of 80 percent stake is expected to be completed by the end of 2015 with the remaining 20 percent stake to be purchased by 2018, it said. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Michael Perry)