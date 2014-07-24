BANGKOK, July 24 The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) said on Thursday it had halted trading on Thai food Conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Foods Public PCL (CPF) in the morning session ahead of a company announcement.

The halt affected CPF and all derivative warrants which have CPF as an underlying asset, the SET said in a statement.

(Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Stephen Coates)