BANGKOK, June 13 Shares of Thai seafood producer Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl hit their lowest in four weeks and other seafood manufacturers fell on Friday after press reports over labour practices worried investors, brokers said.

The Guardian newspaper in the UK published a report with slavery allegations in Thailand's seafood industry early this week, according to CP Foods and the company denied any wrongdoing.

CP Foods' shares dropped 4.5 percent to 26.75 baht, falling at one point to 26.5 baht. Shares of Thai Union Frozen Products and shares of Seafresh Industry both fell almost 2 percent. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)