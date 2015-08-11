BANGKOK Aug 11 Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL , Thailand's largest animal meat and feed producer, said second-quarter net profit fell 16 percent due to slow domestic consumption and lower exports after the Thai baht depreciated.

Net profit was 2.98 billion baht ($84.49 million), higher than the 1.6 billion baht average forecast by eight analysts polled by Reuters. This compared with 3.55 billion baht in the same period a year earlier.

Second-quarter revenue fell 2 percent to 104 billion baht, while it booked a gain of 2.25 billion baht from a divestment in the quarter, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

CP Foods, controlled by Thai billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont, has been buying assets overseas to offset weaker domestic demand and the impact from slower economic growth. ($1 = 35.2700 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)