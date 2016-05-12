* Q1 net profit 3.76 bln baht vs forecast 2.4 bln

* Sales up 10 pct, Vietnam ops up 17 pct

* Expects recovery in shrimp business for 2016 (Adds company comment, 5-year investment plan)

By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, May 12 Thailand's largest meat and feed producer Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl (CPF) posted a better-than-expected 27 percent increase in first quarter net profit, on improved operations in Vietnam and a recovery in its shrimp business.

CPF, controlled by Thailand's richest man Dhanin Chearavanont, plans to invest 50 billion baht ($1.42 billion) in 2016-2020 to expand its business and expects revenue to grow 10-15 percent to hit a record high in 2016, Chief Executive Adirek Sripratak told a news conference.

Shares in CPF, the flagship unit of Thailand's largest agribusiness entity Charoen Pokphand Group (CP), rose 6.7 percent as of 0740 GMT, after hitting their highest since December 2014 earlier in the day.

The main Thai index was up 0.26 percent.

The company said net profit was 3.76 billion baht ($106.67 million) in the January-March quarter, exceeding an average forecast of 2.4 billion baht by nine analysts polled by Reuters.

First quarter sales rose 10 percent, helped by a 12 percent increase in sales from overseas operations, which contributed 60 percent to the total, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales and exports increased 6 percent, contributing 40 percent to total sales.

Gross margins increased to 16 percent from 13 percent a year earlier as raw material costs fell, and meat prices rose, it said.

Sales from its Vietnam operations rose 17 percent in the quarter, Adirek said, adding the proportion of overseas revenue would rise to 70 percent over the next five years.

CPF, which is seeking to buy assets abroad, has shifted focus from the domestic market to exporting chicken products to Japan and Europe to help offset weak domestic demand and lessen the impact of a weaker economy at home, Adirek said.

CPF, like other seafood producers, has seen a steady recovery in its shrimp business, which took a hit after the outbreak of a serious bacterial disease in 2012 curbed supply.

The shrimp business, which accounted for 13 percent of CPF's first quarter sales, is expected to perform better during the rest of the year following a 30-40 percent increase in industry supply, Adirek said. ($1 = 35.2600 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and Biju Dwarakanath)