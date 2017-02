BANGKOK Jan 24 Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl :

* Expects 2012 sales to exceed 300 billion baht ($9.55 billion), up from 210-220 billion baht last year, Adirek Sripratak, the company's president told reporters

* Growth this year would come from its recent purchase of Hong Kong-listed C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd, Adirek said, expecting the company to start booking gains from it in February or March

* The company agreed to buy C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd for $2.12 billion in November last year

($1 = 31.425 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by xx)