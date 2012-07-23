* Chart to buy AirSep in cash
* Sees deal adding to earnings by 2012
* Deal to be completed in Q3
July 23 Engineered equipment maker Chart
Industries Inc said it will buy privately held AirSep
Corp for $170 million in cash to boost its oxygen product
offering.
AirSep is a manufacturer of oxygen-generating systems for
medical and industrial applications, and is expected to add $130
million in annual revenue to Chart's BioMedical segment.
Chart, which makes equipment to produce and store
hydrocarbons and industrial gases, said the deal is expected to
add to 2012 earnings, excluding acquisitions costs.
The company will also assume $10 million in AirSep debt as
part of the deal, which is expected to be completed in the third
quarter.
Shares of Cleveland-based Chart closed at $62.62 on Monday
on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Tej Sapru in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)