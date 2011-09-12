* Charter recommends Colfax's 910 pence bid
* Melrose scrutinises Charter's books
* Melrose confident shareholders still on its side
* Shares in Charter close up 6.6 pct
* Shares in Melrose up 3.3 pct, Colefax down 11.2 pct
(Adds source, investor, analyst comments)
By Sophie Sassard and Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Sept 12 U.S. group Colfax faces
a battle to complete its agreed 1.53 billion pounds ($2.43
billion) cash-and-shares takeover of British toolmaker Charter
International , with rival bidder Melrose refusing to
give up the ghost.
Melrose , the turnaround specialist that has circled
Charter for months, still sees a realistic prospect of agreeing
a deal despite Colfax securing backing from Charter's board on
Monday, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.
U.S. pumps and valves manufacturer Colfax, 41 percent-owned
by billionaire brothers Steven and Mitchell Rales, made a
910-pence-per-share offer on Monday, trumping Melrose's 1.43
billion conditional bid.
However, it may face a struggle to win over shareholders who
think Melrose would do a better job of turning Charter around.
The Colfax offer comprises 730 pence cash and 180 pence in
Colfax shares. Analysts had suggested it would take an all-cash
offer to secure shareholder backing.
Charter, which specialises in welding and handling
equipment, had opened its books to long-time suitor Melrose two
weeks ago, after the British manufacturing buyout firm sweetened
its approach with an 850-pence offer.
"Melrose is continuing its due diligence and believes its
offer remains compelling for shareholders," a source familiar
with the situation told Reuters.
Melrose could still pursue with a firm bid matching Colfax's
1.53 billion pounds offer if due diligence gives satisfaction, a
second source added.
"There is a long way to go, the deal is not dead," said the
second source.
Melrose could match Colfax's bid if its share price recovers
in coming weeks because its offer would include a significant
paper element, the second source said. Melrose is trading at 290
pence against 350 pence when it approached Charter on June 30.
Under UK Takeover Panel rules, Melrose has up to 10 days
before Charter's shareholders give their verdict on Colfax's bid
to make a rival offer.
"It's still up in the air and it's 50-50, a very close one
to call. If Colfax had put out an all-cash at 910 pence I think
that would have been game over," said Panmure analyst Oliver
Wynne-James.
Melrose remains confident that Charter's shareholders, with
whom they have an important shareholding crossover, could see
more upside on Melrose's paper, the second source said.
Charter's top 10 and long-time investors reckon Melrose's
experienced management is well placed to successfully turnaround
Charter's underperforming businesses, the source added.
Melrose is also betting UK equity-focused institutional
funds, which own more than 50 percent of Charter's equity, would
not be keen on Colfax paper as they would need to sell it, the
two sources and a top 10 shareholder said.
"Most UK funds cannot own U.S. listed shares on anything
other than a short-term basis, which is why you rarely see U.S.
paper used as a currency in UK M&A. Institutions don't usually
want U.S. paper, even on a short-term basis," the shareholder
said.
Colfax said it will fund its bid via cash, a loan facility
arranged by Deutsche Bank and HSBC, and a new equity issuance
supported by existing shareholders as well as long-term
third-party investors.
Its founders Mitchell and Steven Rales, and Chicago-based
BDT Partners, founded by Warren Buffett's long-time ally Byron
Trott, will support the issuing.
Colfax is expecting to close the transaction in the first
quarter of 2012.
Shares in Charter closed up 6.6 percent at 857 pence, still
some way below the Colfax bid. Melrose shares rose 3.3 percent
to 289.2 pence with Colfax shares down 10.6 percent to $20.59 at
1605 GMT.
($1 = 0.629 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Additional reporting by Neil
Maidment and Chris Vellacott, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Dan
Lalor)