By Sophie Sassard and Matt Scuffham

LONDON, Sept 12 U.S. group Colfax faces a battle to complete its agreed 1.53 billion pounds ($2.43 billion) cash-and-shares takeover of British toolmaker Charter International , with rival bidder Melrose refusing to give up the ghost.

Melrose , the turnaround specialist that has circled Charter for months, still sees a realistic prospect of agreeing a deal despite Colfax securing backing from Charter's board on Monday, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

U.S. pumps and valves manufacturer Colfax, 41 percent-owned by billionaire brothers Steven and Mitchell Rales, made a 910-pence-per-share offer on Monday, trumping Melrose's 1.43 billion conditional bid.

However, it may face a struggle to win over shareholders who think Melrose would do a better job of turning Charter around.

The Colfax offer comprises 730 pence cash and 180 pence in Colfax shares. Analysts had suggested it would take an all-cash offer to secure shareholder backing.

Charter, which specialises in welding and handling equipment, had opened its books to long-time suitor Melrose two weeks ago, after the British manufacturing buyout firm sweetened its approach with an 850-pence offer.

"Melrose is continuing its due diligence and believes its offer remains compelling for shareholders," a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Melrose could still pursue with a firm bid matching Colfax's 1.53 billion pounds offer if due diligence gives satisfaction, a second source added.

"There is a long way to go, the deal is not dead," said the second source.

Melrose could match Colfax's bid if its share price recovers in coming weeks because its offer would include a significant paper element, the second source said. Melrose is trading at 290 pence against 350 pence when it approached Charter on June 30.

Under UK Takeover Panel rules, Melrose has up to 10 days before Charter's shareholders give their verdict on Colfax's bid to make a rival offer.

"It's still up in the air and it's 50-50, a very close one to call. If Colfax had put out an all-cash at 910 pence I think that would have been game over," said Panmure analyst Oliver Wynne-James.

Melrose remains confident that Charter's shareholders, with whom they have an important shareholding crossover, could see more upside on Melrose's paper, the second source said.

Charter's top 10 and long-time investors reckon Melrose's experienced management is well placed to successfully turnaround Charter's underperforming businesses, the source added.

Melrose is also betting UK equity-focused institutional funds, which own more than 50 percent of Charter's equity, would not be keen on Colfax paper as they would need to sell it, the two sources and a top 10 shareholder said.

"Most UK funds cannot own U.S. listed shares on anything other than a short-term basis, which is why you rarely see U.S. paper used as a currency in UK M&A. Institutions don't usually want U.S. paper, even on a short-term basis," the shareholder said.

Colfax said it will fund its bid via cash, a loan facility arranged by Deutsche Bank and HSBC, and a new equity issuance supported by existing shareholders as well as long-term third-party investors.

Its founders Mitchell and Steven Rales, and Chicago-based BDT Partners, founded by Warren Buffett's long-time ally Byron Trott, will support the issuing.

Colfax is expecting to close the transaction in the first quarter of 2012.

Shares in Charter closed up 6.6 percent at 857 pence, still some way below the Colfax bid. Melrose shares rose 3.3 percent to 289.2 pence with Colfax shares down 10.6 percent to $20.59 at 1605 GMT.

($1 = 0.629 British Pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; Additional reporting by Neil Maidment and Chris Vellacott, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Dan Lalor)