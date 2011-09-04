LONDON, Sept 4 Colfax Corp (CFX.N), which makes pumps and other fluid-handling equipment, said it was in preliminary talks to buy Charter International CHTR.L, days after the British toolmaker opened its books to manufacturing buyout firm Melrose NYN.L.

"Charter's Howden division, which focuses on air and gas handling, would complement and extend Colfax's existing fluid handling business and its ESAB business, which provides welding and cutting solutions, would become the foundation of a new growth platform," Colfax said in a statement on Sunday.

The company, which expects to fund any deal with a mix of balance sheet cash, new debt and equity, said the acquisition, if completed, would significantly add to earnings as well as achieve a double-digit return on invested capital within three to five years.

Fulton, Maryland-based Colfax did not reveal how much it intends to pay.

In a separate announcement, Charter said talks between the two companies were in an early stage.

The Colfax announcement comes after Melrose increased the value of its approach by 2 percent on Thursday, offering 850 pence a share, versus 840 pence previously, and proposing that shareholders be allowed to retain an interim dividend of 8 pence per share declared in July and payable on Sept. 2.

The latest offer values Charter at 1.433 billion pounds ($2.3 billion) versus 1.403 billion previously. Melrose, which since June has had two approaches rejected by Charter and was facing a Sept. 6 deadline from regulators to make a formal bid, said in August that it had asked Melrose for more time to come back with a firm offer. [ID:nL4E7JO172]

While the battle for Charter has heated up with the emergence of a second suitor, top shareholders have said they would prefer to back an approach from Melrose at a lower level to get its skillful management on board to turn around the company. [ID:nL4E7K10XS] ($1 = 0.617 British Pounds)