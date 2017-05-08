BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling in 1-well contract for Seadrill rig
* Announces contract award for west hercules with siccar point energy e&p limited ("spe")
May 7 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc may announce a wireless partnership shortly, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.
Details of the partnership are unknown, the report said, giving no further details.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the asset acquisition of Tricoast Insurance Services, Llc
* Lockheed Martin Co and Tata Advanced Systems say F-26 India production will maintain and create jobs in the U.S. And india