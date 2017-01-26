Jan 26 Verizon Communications Inc is
exploring a combination with cable company Charter
Communications Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
Verizon, the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier, has a market
capitalization of $203 billion, while Charter is valued at
nearly $84 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Charter declined to comment, while Verizon did not
immediately respond to a request for comment on the report. on.wsj.com/2jVgPf8
Charter's shares were up 10 percent at $342 in premarket
trading on Thursday. Verizon's shares were down 1.6 percent at
$49.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)