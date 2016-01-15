NEW YORK Jan 15 It is "unlikely but not impossible" that Charter Communications Inc will sign up to bid in the upcoming broadcast airwaves auction given that its $55 billion acquisition of Time Warner Cable Inc is under U.S. regulatory review, Chief Executive Officer Tom Rutledge said on Friday.

"While we'd like to participate in the auction, it's a very awkward time for us," Rutledge said. "If somehow we get a faster close (of the TWC transaction), then we might."

Wireless providers and other interested companies can apply to participate in the auction from Jan. 26 to Feb. 9. The auction is scheduled for March 29 and Rutledge said he expects the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to make a decision on the merger in March.

Until then, the future of the company is uncertain and it may be difficult for Charter to go to capital markets to raise more money to buy airwaves, Rutledge said.

The auction will kickstart the FCC process of buying back 600-megahertz wireless airwaves from broadcasters and reselling them to the wireless industry. The broadcast airwaves, or spectrum, are particularly attractive to wireless carriers as they can transport signals over large distances and penetrate densely populated areas.

Cable company Charter has said it plans to build more Wi-Fi hotspots and launch mobile offerings but has not yet disclosed a detailed wireless strategy.

Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc and T-Mobile US Inc have said they intend to sign up, while Sprint Corp has decided to sit out.

Satellite-TV provider Dish Network Corp has yet to announce its decision.

Time Warner Inc and its HBO division met with FCC officials, following an invitation by the agency, earlier this week to discuss concerns over how Charter could hurt the development of over-the-top or streaming video services after the closing of its TWC deal, according to an FCC filing.

Rutledge said he does not know what concerns Time Warner Inc and HBO raised with the FCC.

Rutledge spoke to Reuters on the sidelines of an event where he signed an agreement on Friday with multicultural groups such as the National Action Network, led by civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton, ahead of Martin Luther King Day on Jan. 18, to promote workplace diversity and inclusion after its TWC acquisition is approved. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)