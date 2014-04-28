April 28 Comcast Corp said it would sell businesses resulting in a loss of 3.9 million video customers as part of its proposed $45.2 billion merger with Time Warner Cable Inc.

As part of the deal, Charter Communications will acquire about 1.4 million Time Warner Cable subscribers, making it the second-largest cable operator in the United States, Comcast and Charter said in a statement. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)