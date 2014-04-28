BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
April 28 Comcast Corp said it would sell businesses resulting in a loss of 3.9 million video customers as part of its proposed $45.2 billion merger with Time Warner Cable Inc.
As part of the deal, Charter Communications will acquire about 1.4 million Time Warner Cable subscribers, making it the second-largest cable operator in the United States, Comcast and Charter said in a statement. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.