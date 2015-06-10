NEW YORK, June 10 Banks leading a $30 billion
loan financing backing Charter Communication's $56
billion acquisition of Time Warner Cable and $10.4
billion purchase of Bright House Networks LLC are selling some
of the debt before syndicating a jumbo $13 billion term loan B,
banking sources said on Wednesday.
Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse,
UBS and Deutsche Bank are marketing a $3.7 billion pro-rata
loan, which includes a $1.7 billion revolving credit and a $2
billion term loan A, to reduce their exposure before a wider
retail syndication.
Around 12-15 banks have been asked to make commitments of
$350 million and $250 million by Friday, sources said.
The five banks are also selling Charter's $13 billion term
loan B and three bridge loans to expand the arranging group
before launching the loan to investors including Collateralised
Loan Obligation (CLO) funds.
Charter's $13 billion term loan B is the second-biggest term
loan ever and was only topped by a $16.3 billion triple-tranche
term loan B for Texas electricity utility TXU Corp, now Energy
Future Holdings, according to LPC data. The loan backed TXU's
$45 billion buyout by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, Texas Pacific
Group and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners in 2007.
Potential buyers are waiting for details of the timing of
Charter's term loan B, which is expected to be launched in late
June or early July, a CLO investor said.
HYBRID LOAN
Charter's hybrid 'crossover' loan is expected to have an
investment-grade rating due to the company's relatively low
leverage levels post acquistion, but is anticipated to carry
higher pricing typical of sub-investment grade leveraged loans
to appeal to a wider range of retail loan investors.
Charter is expecting to keep its secured net leverage ratio
at or below 3.5 times debt to earnings, which will allow it to
receive investment-grade ratings from two ratings agencies,
making it eligible to join investment grade loan indices,
sources said.
"The biggest piece is the $13 billion B loan that will be
investment-grade rated," a banker said. "It's expected to be CLO
candy."
Charter currently has non-investment grade credit ratings of
BB- from Standard & Poor's Ratings Services and Fitch Ratings,
as well as a Ba3 from Moody's Investors Service.
Other loans with similar credit ratings are usually priced
at around 275 basis points (bp) over Libor with a 75bp Libor
floor and a discount of around 99.5.
Although the combination of a stronger investment-grade
credit rating and high sub investment-grade pricing is
undeniably attractive, CLO investors say that the decision to
lend will come down to yield.
"Investment-grade ratings, priced below investment-grade? It
starts to get interesting," a second CLO investor said.
Heavy demand has been pushing pricing lower due to a
limited supply of new loans, but that may not happen in
Charter's case as the size of the loan requires support from a
broad range of investors, the first CLO investor said.
Some investors may be reluctant to invest in retail
syndication as they may be able to pick up the loan more cheaply
with a discount of around 99 after syndication, particularly if
the market is hit by another bout of volatility.
The lead banks could consider adding a premium of 25-50bp to
the spread to ensure success, sources said.
"If they add a premium, it will be a huge blowout," the
first investor said.
NO HARD FEELINGS
Charter priced a $3.5 billion term loan at 350bp with a 75bp
Libor floor in August to finance a proposed acquisition of
assets from Time Warner Cable as part of Comcast Corp's
failed acquisition of Time Warner.
Some investors lost money when Charter repaid the loan at 99
after the acquisition collapsed due to regulatory concerns in
April, but that is not expected to affect the decision to invest
in the new loan.
"I don't think anybody has any ill will over that or thinks
twice about it," the first investor said. "The risks were well
known."
Charter said in a regulatory filing on May 29 that it had
lined up $30.5 billion of debt commitments including $15 billion
in incremental term loans, a $1.7 billion incremental revolving
credit, a $6 billion senior secured bridge loan, which will be
refinanced with senior secured first-lien notes, and a $3.5
billion senior unsecured bridge loan that will refinanced by
senior unsecured notes. The debt will be issued at the holding
company level.
Charter also has commitments for a $4.3 billion senior
unsecured 364-day term loan that will be refinanced by senior
unsecured notes issued at the CCO Holdings LLC level and will be
refinanced if Time Warner's shareholders choose a deal structure
that includes more cash than the first offer.
Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse,
UBS and Deutsche Bank declined to comment or were not
immediately available for comment.
(Additional reporting by Kristen Haunss, editing by Tessa
Walsh)