Aug 4 Charter Communications Inc
reported a surprise quarterly loss, hurt by weakness in its
video business.
The company's net loss widened to $122 million, or $1.09 per
share, in the second-quarter ended June 30, from $45 million, or
42 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 7.6 percent to $2.43 billion.
Charter's residential video customers fell by a net 33,000
in the period, compared with a loss of 29,000 a year earlier.
Charter said in May it would buy Time Warner Cable Inc
in a cash-and-stock deal valuing its larger rival at
$78.7 billion.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru and Ankit Ajmera; Editing
by Ted Kerr)