Aug 4 U.S. cable company Charter Communications
Inc reported a slightly higher-than-expected quarterly
revenue as addition of more Internet subscribers offset the
impact of a fall in its video customers.
The company added 70,000 Internet subscribers in the second
quarter ended June 30, up about 43 percent from a year earlier.
Charter's shares rose as much as 2.6 percent on Tuesday,
reversing course.
Revenue from the company's Internet business, its second
largest, rose 16.5 percent to $743 million, accounting for about
a third of its total revenue.
JP Morgan analysts had expected Charter to add 60,000
Internet subscribers in the quarter.
" ... Charter's broadband speeds and bundled offerings are
providing good value and are serving to retain customers,"
Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Jayant wrote in a note.
Last year, Charter transitioned to a fully-digital platform
to transmit data and content, which helped it provide faster
Internet to customers.
However, the company continued to lose customers in its
video business, its largest, with net residential video customer
losses rising to 33,000 from 29,000.
Cable companies have been struggling with declining
subscriber numbers as viewers shift to cheaper and more flexible
streaming services offered by Netflix Inc, Amazon.com
Inc, Hulu and others.
Charter's net loss widened to $122 million, or $1.09 per
share, from $45 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier,
due to costs related to debt extinguishment and the failed deal
between Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc
.
Charter's deal to buy some assets of Time Warner Cable fell
through after U.S. regulators refused to clear Comcast's $45
billion bid for Time Warner Cable.
Charter took a $128 million loss on debt extinguishment and
$45 million in costs related to the Comcast, Time Warner Cable
and Bright House Networks LLC deals.
Revenue rose 7.6 percent to $2.43 billion.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $2.42 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Charter said in May that it would buy Time Warner Cable in a
cash-and-stock deal, which values Time Warner Cable at $78.7
billion. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.
Charter shares were up 1.5 percent at $190.19 in afternoon
trading on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Lehar Maan, Ankit Ajmera and Anya George Tharakan
in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Kirti Pandey)