By Subrat Patnaik and Jennifer Saba
May 1 Cable company Charter Communications Inc
reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by costs from a
failed deal between Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable
Inc that involved assets it was planning to buy.
The $45 billion deal fell through after U.S. regulators
raised concerns that it would give Comcast an unfair advantage
in the cable TV and Internet-based services market.
Still, Charter is being closely watched as potential suitor
for Time Warner Cable. Reuters reported on Monday that Time
Warner Cable was open to merger discussions with Charter, citing
people familiar with the matter.
On a conference call, Charter executives did not discuss
whether they would pursue Time Warner Cable, and analysts did
not raise the subject.
Chief Executive Officer Tom Rutledge did say Charter was
proceeding with its previously announced deal to buy cable
operator Bright House Networks from the Newhouse family.
Time Warner Cable has right of first refusal for Bright
House, which has an agreement for sharing programming rates.
Charter executives also said they were open to developing
video streaming products similar to Netflix and to
offering "skinny" packages that are cheaper for consumers than
traditional cable bundles that include hundreds of channels.
The company said its first-quarter net loss widened to $81
million, or 73 cents per share, from $37 million, or 35 cents
per share, a year earlier.
The loss includes $97 million of interest and operating
expenses from the Comcast transaction financing.
Total operating costs rose about 9 percent.
Revenue rose 7.3 percent to $2.36 billion. Analysts on
average had expected $2.37 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of Charter were down 0.4 percent at $186.23 in late
morning trading.
