(Corrects headline and text to say Charter Hall has agreed to take over the management of PFA, not PFA itself)

SYDNEY, June 28 Australia's Charter Hall Group said on Thursday it had agreed to take over the management of unlisted retail fund PFA Diversified Property Trust worth A$444.5 million, making it one of the country's biggest fund managers catering to retail investors.

The deal, which will expand Charter Hall's assets under management base to A$9.5 billion ($9.6 billion), is part of its strategy to target retail investors as well as self-managed super funds that focus on long-term assets.

Unit holders of PFA, which owns office assets in Australia and is currently under management of Brisbane-based APGF Management Ltd, will vote on the appointment of Charter Hall as a manager on July 25.

Charter Hall said the transaction was expected to be marginally earnings accretive. Its shares were up 1.8 percent, outperforming the sector index which was up 0.9 percent.

Total return for Australia's unlisted retail funds was 7.3 percent for the year to May, compared with 5.6 percent for listed property trusts, according to the property research firm IPD. ($1 = 0.9929 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)