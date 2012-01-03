(Recasts with sale of Charter Hall Office)

MELBOURNE Jan 3 Australia's Charter Hall Office Real Estate Investment Trust, which owns properties valued at A$1.84 billion, has agreed to sell all of its units to a consortium including an affiliate of Singapore Investment Corp, its management group said on Tuesday.

Charter Hall Office Management said in a statement that unitholders will receive A$2.49 per unit for the Australian assets, in addition to one or more distributions of net proceeds from the sale of U.S. assets, which are valued at $1.7 billion.

The consortium includes Reco Ambrosia, an affiliate of the Government of Singapore Investment Corp, the Public Sector Pension Investment Board of Canada, and a member of the Charter Hall Group.

Charter Hall owns mainly office buildings in New South Wales state, including No. 1 Martin Place, Sydney, which has Macquarie Group as its main tenant.

The group said the offer was an increase of A$0.10 per unit over an initial approach made in August 2011 and management recommended the proposal.

In another part of the Charter Hall Group, the chief executive of Charter Hall Retail Real Estate Investment Trust , Steven Sewell, has resigned, the group's management said.

Scott Dundas, currently chief investment officer, will take over the acting chief executive role while a search is underway, a statement from Charter Hall Group said.

Sewell moved to the newly restructured Centro Retail as its CEO. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)