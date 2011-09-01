* Offer worth 850 pence/share plus 8 pence dividend
* Offer values Charter at 1.433 billion pounds
* Shareholders had wanted Charter to open books
* Charter board has yet to recommend the offer
* Charter shares up 5.1 percent
(Adds analyst and investor comment, background, shares)
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Sept 1 British manufacturing buyout firm
Melrose Plc has raised its 1.4 billion pound ($2.3
billion) offer for Charter International , securing
access to the toolmaker's books but still no recommendation from
its board.
Melrose said on Thursday that it had upped the value of its
approach by 2 percent, offering 850 pence a share versus 840
pence previously and proposing that shareholders be allowed to
retain an interim dividend of 8 pence per share declared in July
and payable on Sept. 2.
The offer values Charter at 1.433 billion pounds versus
1.403 billion previously. Melrose, which since June has had two
approaches rejected by Charter and was facing a Sept. 6 deadline
from regulators to make a formal bid, said in August that it had
asked Melrose for more time to table a firm
offer.
"In light of the heightened recent economic uncertainty and
market volatility, the company has commenced discussions with
Melrose about its proposal and, in the meantime, has agreed to
grant Melrose access to company information," Charter said in a
statement.
Top Charter shareholders including Aviva and Schroders, who
together own 14 percent, had asked management to open its books
to Melrose.
Shares in Charter were up 5.1 percent at 801 pence at 0937
GMT, valuing the business at 1.325 billion pounds. Melrose
shares were down 6 percent to 295.1 pence.
"It seems a sensible deal for both. Charter shareholders get
an slightly improved offer, which given market conditions is
attractive," David Miller, a partner at Cheviot Asset
Management, a top 25 investor in Charter, told Reuters.
"Melrose, by making a slightly improved bid, gets to see the
books. This is an important concession for Melrose shareholders,
who will want to know that there aren't any surprises," he said.
Analysts said they expected Charter shareholders, who had
already been putting pressure on the board to open the books,
would be keen to accept the revised offer.
"We believe that given the uncertain macro-economic
backdrop, Charter shareholders may be inclined to accept this
offer and enjoy the exposure to Melrose shares as it extracts
the potential value from Charter," said Numis analyst Scott
Cagehin.
Melrose has a track record of buying underperforming
operations and turning them around.
It recently sold its Dynacast die-cast parts business after
nearly doubling its value during six years of ownership and has
turned around the fortunes of engineering conglomerate FKI,
which it bought in 2008.
Charter said in June its full-year results would be below
expectations because of continued weakness in its ESAB welding
tools business, which has been plagued by higher steel prices.
The company said its board would consider whether to
recommend shareholders accept the approach, should Melrose
indicate its intention to make a firm offer.
Collins Stewart analyst Mark Wilson said he believed the
offer would succeed, even without a recommendation, provided due
diligence proceeds smoothly.
"With due diligence out of the way and the firm backing of
several major shareholders, it seems pretty clear that Melrose
could push ahead with a firm offer even if Charter didn't
recommend it," he said.
The battle for Charter heated up in August with the
emergence of an unnamed second suitor.
Top shareholders have, however, said they would prefer to
back an approach from Melrose at a lower level to get its
skilful management on board to turn around the firm.
"Melrose could well still win at 850 pence with its cash &
equity offer, given its track record of creating value," said
Collins Stewart's Wilson.
($1 = 0.614 British Pounds)
(Additional reporting by Paul Hoskins and Sinead Cruise;
Editing by Rhys Jones and Will Waterman)