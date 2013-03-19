March 19 Liberty Media Corp will buy a 27.3 percent stake in cable operator Charter Communications Inc for about $2.62 billion.

Liberty will pay $95.50 for each Charter share, a discount of 2.6 percent to Charter's Monday close of $98.04.

Liberty Media, a holding company controlled by cable pioneer John Malone, will buy the stake from Apollo Management, Oaktree Capital Management and Crestview Partners, the companies said in a joint statement.