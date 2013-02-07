Feb 7 U.S. cable company Charter Communications
said on Thursday it was buying Cablevision's
rural cable asset Optimum West for $1.63 billion.
Charter said it expected the deal to close in the third
quarter of this year.
Optimum West, which offers cable, Internet and telephone
services in Colorado, Montana, Wyoming and Utah to around
366,000 customers, was one of the fastest-growing cable assets
in the United States, Charter said.
Cablevision had said in November it was looking to sell the
unit, which it bought for $1.4 billion in 2010, after it had
received inquiries about the business.
Citi and JPMorgan were co-lead financial advisers to
Cablevision on the deal. Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs acted
as financial advisers to Charter.
BofA Merrill Lynch and Guggenheim Securities also provided
financial advice to Cablevision. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP acted
as legal counsel to Cablevision.