SYDNEY Aug 29 A bid consortium led by Macquarie Capital has made a bid approach to Australian property trust Charter Hall Office REIT to buy the trust's Australian portfolio, the target company said on Monday.

The consortium is considering an offer of A$2.39 per trust unit, which would give unit holders a total of A$3.52 after adding the expected capital return from the recently announced sale of Charter Hall Office's U.S. portfolio.

(Reporting by Mark Bendeich; Editing by Eriko Amaha)