SYDNEY Aug 29 A consortium arranged by Australia's Macquarie will seek to privatise Charter Hall Office if its proposed bid for the trust succeeds and retain Charter Hall Group as a manager, a Macquarie Capital executive said on Monday.

Charter Hall Office REIT said on Monday it had received a A$1.06 billion ($1.12 billion) bid approach for its Australian portfolio from a consortium led by Macquarie.

The consortium is considering an offer of A$2.39 per trust unit, which would give unit holders a total of A$3.52 after adding the proceeds from the recently announced sale of Charter Hall Office's U.S. assets.

"The proposal would see Charter Hall Office being privatised and the Consortium have made a condition of their proposal that Charter Hall Group be retained as the ongoing manager of the private vehicle," Chris Green, joint global head for Macquarie Capital, real estate, told Reuters.

Macquarie Group originally sold management rights for the trust to Charter Hall in 2010 as Macquarie unwound its listed-funds model.

Asked about the proposed new deal, Green said Macquarie was acting as an arranger and adviser to the consortium.

"Macquarie is acting as arranger and financial adviser to a consortium of global pension and sovereign funds to acquire Charter Hall Office's portfolio and may potentially underwrite a portion of the equity," he said. (Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Ed Davies)