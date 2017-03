Nov 22 Charter Hall Retail REIT : * Property acquisition & equity raising * Says entered into an agreement to acquire Rosebud Plaza for $100 million

(excluding transaction costs) * Retail-acquisition will be partially funded by equity raise comprising fully

underwritten institutional placement of $80 million * Says impact of the combined transaction is expected to be neutral to the

REIT's FY 2014 operating earnings * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage