By Isabell Witt

LONDON, Jan 25 Charterhouse is stripping its French catering company Elior of 349 million euros ($453 million) of cash to pay itself one of the largest LBO dividends since the start of the financial crisis in Europe.

The U.K. private equity firm will finance the dividend with around 260 million euros of cash from Elior's balance sheet and the remainder from drawings under Elior's 100 million euro revolving credit facility, loan investor sources said on Wednesday.

Lenders to Elior, which include collateralised loan obligation and credit funds, view Charterhouse's move as aggressive as it strips the company of its cash despite its need to refinance part of its 730 million euro loan by 2014.

In March last year, lenders rejected a request by Charterhouse to extend maturities on Elior's loans because it didn't offer a high enough interest increase.

Charterhouse, which bought Elior in a 2006 leveraged buyout (LBO) through Holding Bercy Investissement (HBI), already took out a roughly 100 million euro dividend in 2007 when it recapitalised Elior's debt, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

RARE CASH-IN

Unlike in the U.S., dividend recapitalisation for private equity firms in Europe are still a relatively rare sight since the start of the financial crisis in 2008 as investors feel the LBO market has not yet recovered fully to support such transactions.

In 2011, dividend recaps made up 6 percent of the overall leveraged loan market in 2011, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

In March 2010, British retailer Matalan's owner John Hargreaves netted a roughly 250 million pound dividend.

Most private equity firms finance dividends by raising new debt. Charterhouse does not require the raising of additional debt to finance its dividend as it can take the cash out of Elior after its debt to earnings fell below 4 times, the sources said.

Loans in Elior dropped to 96 percent of face value on Wednesday from 98 percent on Monday, after Charterhouse informed its lenders of the move.

Charterhouse declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7704 euros) (Reporting by Isabell Witt; Additional reporting Claire Ruckin; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)