(Removes reference to BNP Paribas from 3rd paragraph)
LONDON, March 11 Private equity house CVC
is set to buy Italian generic drugs firm Doc Generici
from fellow buyout firm Charterhouse, a source
familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Reuters had previously reported that the supplier of
cardiovascular, cancer and other drugs could be valued at
between 650 million euros ($727.09 million) and 700 million
euros.
An announcement could come as soon as Friday, the source
said. Charterhouse is being advised by HSBC, as well as
Rothschild and Banca IMI.
Charterhouse and CVC were not immediately available to
comment.
($1 = 0.8940 euros)
(Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Sinead Cruise and
Alexander Smith)