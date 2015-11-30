PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Nov 30 Private equity firm Charterhouse Capital Partners said on Monday it had agreed to sell high-tech insulation firm Armacell to private equity funds managed by Blackstone.
The deal values Luxembourg-based Armacell at 960 million euros ($1.02 billion) and generates a 54 percent internal rate of return for investors, a source familiar with the matter said.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016.
Charterhouse acquired Armacell in 2013 in a 520 million euro deal. The sale is the seventh exit from the firm's ninth fund, and represents the best investment result so far, the source said. ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Reporting By Sinead Cruise; editing by Simon Jessop)
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 22 Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade on Wednesday approved financial bourse BM&FBovespa SA's takeover of rival clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados, and will not require any antitrust measures beyond those the firms proposed themselves.