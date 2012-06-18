June 18 Canada's Chartwell Seniors Housing REIT
will sell six of its properties in the United States
to Harvest Facility Holdings LP for $165.5 million.
Chartwell, which owns and operates housing communities for
the elderly, has 1,221 independent-living suites in its six U.S.
properties, the company said in a statement.
The deal is part of Chartwell's strategy to focus on the
Canadian market, Chief Executive Brent Binions said.
Units of the company closed at C$8.80 on Friday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)