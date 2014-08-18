Aug 18 Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit up 33.5 percent y/y at 220.5 million yuan(35.90 million US dollar)

* Says plans to raise up to 950 million yuan in private placement of shares

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1n1ijxO; bit.ly/1v7UFoH

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1425 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)