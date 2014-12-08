TAIPEI Dec 8 Taiwan's government won the
majority of seats in Chang Hwa Commercial Bank's board
elections on Monday, beating Taishin Financial Holdings
and paving the way for it to regain control of the
mid-sized lender.
The finance ministry, the second-biggest stakeholder of
Chang Hwa, won four board seats and two independent board seats.
Taishin Financial, which counts BlackRock Inc as a
foreign investor, won two board seats and one independent board
seat, Chang Hwa Bank said following the elections.
The ministry's political deputy minister Wu Tang-Chieh told
Reuters in an interview last week that it urged foreign
investors to elect its representatives to the board as it seeks
to wrest control of Chang Hwa from Taishin Financial.
Taishin Financial is the top shareholder in Chang Hwa after
buying a stake from the Taiwanese government for $1.2 billion in
2005.
